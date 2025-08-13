Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:58 13.08.2025

Starmer: Ukraine must have robust, credible security guarantees to defend its territorial integrity as part of any deal

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, following the results of a joint teleconference between U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of European countries, stated that Ukraine must have reliable and credible security guarantees to protect its territorial integrity within the framework of any agreement.

"The Prime Minister joined a call with the leaders of the United States, Ukraine, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland, NATO and the European Union this afternoon. All leaders agreed this week marks an important moment for the future of Ukraine. They thanked President Trump for his efforts in bringing Putin to the table in pursuit of a ceasefire to end to the ongoing bloodshed," the UK government said in a statement published on the official website.

The Prime Minister reportedly said that the UK's support for Ukraine is unwavering.

"The Prime Minister was clear that our support for Ukraine is unwavering – international borders must not be changed by force and Ukraine must have robust and credible security guarantees to defend its territorial integrity as part of any deal. Europe stands ready to support this and will continue to work alongside President Trump and President Zelenskyy for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," the statement reads.

The parties expressed hope for further talks after Trump and Putin met in Alaska on Friday.

Tags: #teleconference #results #starmer

