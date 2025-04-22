Ukraine stands by its offer — at the very least, not to strike civilian infrastructure, expects clear answer from Moscow – Zelenskyy

Ukraine stands by its offer — at the very least, not to strike civilian infrastructure, expects clear answer from Moscow – Zelenskyy

KYIV. April 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukraine is maintaining its proposal not to strike at least civilian infrastructure, expecting a clear response from Moscow, as Russian attacks continue along the entire front line on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“By just the middle of the day – by 1:00 p.m. – there have already been nearly three thousand instances of shelling, assaults, and other strikes. There were Russian missile launches, Shaheds, nearly ninety aerial bombs, the use of heavy weaponry, and drones. Russian attacks continue across the entire frontline,” the president said in an evening address on Monday.

He also reported that a new report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, is expected in the evening.

In addition, Zelenskyy noted that Russia has rejected not only the U.S. proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire, but also yesterday’s proposal – “the proposal to continue doing everything possible to maintain the ceasefire after Easter.”

“All of this once again shows what Moscow truly wants. Nevertheless, Ukraine stands by its offer — at the very least, not to strike civilian infrastructure. And we expect a clear answer from Moscow. We are ready for any conversation on how to ensure this,” the President stressed.