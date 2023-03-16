Facts

15:19 16.03.2023

Estonia to give Ukraine sniper weapons, equipment worth EUR 494,000

On Thursday, the Estonian government supported Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur's proposal to transfer another package of military aid to Ukraine, the press service of the Estonian Defense Ministry reports.

"Yesterday, together with our allies, we discussed the current state of assistance to Ukraine in the Ramstein format, and it is clear that there is no place to take extra time regarding the support of Ukraine. Our big initiative is to jointly purchase one million artillery shells by the European Union, but we must also continue with smaller, targeted aid packages. Hence our today's decision to direct this aid package, as a continuation of the previous one, to equip Special Forces and snipers," Pevkur said.

The Estonian aid package includes semi-automatic rifles, sniper rifles, optical sights, binoculars, ammunition, personal and special equipment, patrol boats and thermal imagers. In addition, medical equipment is being donated. The total cost of military assistance is EUR 494,300.

It is noted that the transfer of aid to Ukraine will not affect the capabilities of the Estonian Defense Forces.

