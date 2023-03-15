Facts

12:31 15.03.2023

AFU repulse over 90 attacks of invaders over day – General Staff

1 min read
AFU repulse over 90 attacks of invaders over day – General Staff

On Tuesday, March 14, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled more than 90 enemy attacks in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka and Shakhtarsk directions, the General Staff said.

"Over the past day, the main goal of the enemy over the past day continued to be attempts to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. To this end, it concentrated his efforts on conducting offensive operations in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka and Shakhtarsk directions. Thanks to professional and coordinated actions, our defenders repulsed more than 90 enemy attacks in the indicated directions," the AFU said in Facebook morning report.

Aviation of the Defense Forces in 24 hours delivered nine strikes on the concentration areas of the occupiers, three strikes on the deployment sites of the enemy air defense systems and three strikes on other important objects of the occupiers.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

18:46 14.03.2023
Russian troops carry out 30 air, eight missile strikes, more than 33 attacks from MLRS during current day

Russian troops carry out 30 air, eight missile strikes, more than 33 attacks from MLRS during current day

10:18 14.03.2023
AFU destroy about 740 occupiers, 10 tanks over day – General Staff

AFU destroy about 740 occupiers, 10 tanks over day – General Staff

16:54 13.03.2023
AFU eliminates about 710 occupiers, eight tanks in past 24 hours – General Staff

AFU eliminates about 710 occupiers, eight tanks in past 24 hours – General Staff

19:31 08.03.2023
Occupiers continue attempts to advance in five directions in country’s east

Occupiers continue attempts to advance in five directions in country’s east

10:20 01.03.2023
Russian servicemen evacuating their families from temporarily occupied Crimea – General Staff

Russian servicemen evacuating their families from temporarily occupied Crimea – General Staff

09:40 28.02.2023
AFU destroy about 550 occupiers, three tanks over day – General Staff

AFU destroy about 550 occupiers, three tanks over day – General Staff

19:20 27.02.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out four strikes on enemy during the day, 9 of 12 drones destroyed - General Staff

Ukrainian aviation carries out four strikes on enemy during the day, 9 of 12 drones destroyed - General Staff

19:11 27.02.2023
Russian forces launch eight missile, 28 air strikes against Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Russian forces launch eight missile, 28 air strikes against Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

19:42 21.02.2023
Occupiers continue to destroy critical infrastructure in Ukraine, shell civilian houses – General Staff

Occupiers continue to destroy critical infrastructure in Ukraine, shell civilian houses – General Staff

10:35 21.02.2023
AFU destroy about 760 invaders, ten tanks, four artillery systems, five UAVs per day – General Staff

AFU destroy about 760 invaders, ten tanks, four artillery systems, five UAVs per day – General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Prytula, Podoliak leading in ranking of politicians, public figures trusted by Ukrainians – opinion poll

Zelenskyy dismisses Haidai, Hamaliy and Marchenko from posts of heads of state administrations

Nine countries promise to send over 150 Leopard tanks to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

UK Supreme Court sends $3 bln eurobonds case between Ukraine and Russia to full public trial, Ukraine considers it victory

Zelenskyy presents state awards on occasion of Day of Ukrainian Volunteer

LATEST

Pentagon chief says after call with Shoigu that U.S. aircraft to continue flying 'wherever int'l law allows'

Zelenskyy, Prytula, Podoliak leading in ranking of politicians, public figures trusted by Ukrainians – opinion poll

Arakhamia: Rada to create delegation headed by Stefanchuk to lobby in USA issue of providing Ukraine with F16 fighters

Russia trying to find new red lines, set ultimatums

Commander-in-Chief of AFU Zaluzhny discusses situation on battlefield with Chief of Joint Staff of French Armed Forces, General Burkhard

Occupiers fighting with civilian population because of their own impotence - AFU General Staff

AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on areas of concentration of Russian occupiers in past 24 hours

Kuleba: Russia must be removed from UN Security Council

Zelenskyy, US entrepreneur Lauren Powell discuss development of Ukrainian IT industry

Enemy inflicts three missile, 36 air strikes, mounts 23 MLRS attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD