AFU repulse over 90 attacks of invaders over day – General Staff

On Tuesday, March 14, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled more than 90 enemy attacks in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka and Shakhtarsk directions, the General Staff said.

"Over the past day, the main goal of the enemy over the past day continued to be attempts to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. To this end, it concentrated his efforts on conducting offensive operations in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka and Shakhtarsk directions. Thanks to professional and coordinated actions, our defenders repulsed more than 90 enemy attacks in the indicated directions," the AFU said in Facebook morning report.

Aviation of the Defense Forces in 24 hours delivered nine strikes on the concentration areas of the occupiers, three strikes on the deployment sites of the enemy air defense systems and three strikes on other important objects of the occupiers.