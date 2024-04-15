Enemy inflicts 15 missile, 18 air strikes, shells more than 115 settlements of Ukraine

The Russian occupation forces inflicted 15 missile and 18 air strikes, mounted 29 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the Ukrainian defense positions and settlements over the past 25 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

The enemy attacked from the air the settlements of Uhroidy in Sumy region, Lukyantsi in Kharkiv region, New York in Donetsk region, and Robotyne in Zaporizhia region.

More than 115 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions came under artillery and mortar fire.