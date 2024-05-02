Ukrainian aviation strikes nine places of invaders’ concentration during day

Over the past day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has struck nine areas of concentration of personnel of the Russian occupiers, according to operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 p.m. posted on Thursday on the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Facebook social network.

In turn, units of the missile forces defeated two enemy ammunition depots, one enemy artillery system and one anti-aircraft missile system of the occupiers during the day.