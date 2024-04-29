Facts

20:39 29.04.2024

AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation strike five enemy locations, rocket launchers hit one

During the day, Ukrainian aviation and missile units struck six enemy locations, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the situation as of 18:00 of Monday.

"During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces attacked five areas of concentration of enemy personnel. Units of the missile forces defeated one area of concentration of enemy personnel," the General Staff said in a Facebook message.

