Russians carry out six missiles, 63 air strikes on Ukraine’s territory over day

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The Russian invaders carried out six rocket and 63 air strikes during the day, and also carried out 41 multiple rocket launchers on positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Unfortunately, as a result of Russian terrorist attacks, civilians have been injured. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged," the Facebook post says.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling by the enemy.