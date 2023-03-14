Facts

20:49 14.03.2023

Zelenskyy presents state awards on occasion of Day of Ukrainian Volunteer

2 min read
During the celebrations on the occasion of the Ukrainian Volunteer Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to their representatives among military personnel, medics, rescuers, and volunteers.

"Today is the Day of the Ukrainian Volunteer. The Day of men and women whose lives and whose dedication to Ukraine largely determine our destiny. The fate of our state. The fate of a free people. The fate of Ukraine, which will not submit to any invaders. When the enemy tries to destroy our state, thousands and thousands of our people stand up for Ukraine and destroy the enemy themselves," Zelenskyy said at a ceremony at the Mariinsky Palace.

Millions of Ukrainians are showing such courage that "there is not a single corner in the world where they have not heard about the strength of Ukraine," he noted.

"Ukrainian volunteers are fighting every day for our state, fighting in Ukraine, fighting on the front line. In the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our National Guard. In the ranks of our Security Forces. Ukrainian volunteers train, rescue, and treat. Ukrainian volunteers are volunteering. And they will certainly win," the president said.

At the end of the ceremony, the Head of state awarded a number of volunteers.

Those present honored the memory of the victims with a minute of silence.

According to the website of the President's Office, part of the state awards were presented to the relatives of the deceased volunteers. In particular, Zelenskyy presented the Order of the Golden Star to the mother of soldier Oleksandr Matsievsky, who was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

In turn, accepting the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky III degree from the president, junior lieutenant of the medical service Alina Mykhailova handed over to the head of state the chevron of the 1st separate mechanized battalion Da Vinci Wolves, commanded by the deceased Hero of Ukraine, Junior Lieutenant Dmytro Kotsiubailo.

