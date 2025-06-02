Ukraine can cover up to 40% of its weapons needs through domestic production – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukraine can cover up to 40% of its weapons needs through domestic production, but this requires stable funding, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed.

"Ukraine can cover up to 40 percent of its weapons needs through domestic production, but this requires stable funding. Our operations show the impact that investment can have, especially in drones. And we still urgently need air defense capabilities, especially Patriot systems and missiles," Zelenskyy said speaking at the Bucharest Nine and Nordic Summit.

He added that on the one hand, the Russian Federation has launched a summer offensive, but on the other, it is forced to engage in diplomacy.

"And this is both a challenge and a real opportunity for all of us, a chance to try to be the first to end this war," the president added.

According to him, Europe, together with the United States, has better weapons than Russia. "We also have stronger tactical solutions. Our operation "Web" proved this yesterday. Russia must feel what its losses mean. This is what will push it toward diplomacy," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He called on the Summit participants to ask their intelligence officers about what the Russian Federation is planning in Belarus this summer.

"If they are so bold that they are preparing attacks from there, then we need to join forces. And now this means strengthening Ukraine so that we can stop this war and prevent its spread," the head of state summed up.