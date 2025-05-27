Zelenskyy: We working to ensure possibility of profitable work with partners for investments in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to reports from the Ukrainian government on the country's economic prospects and reported on work on practical changes to ensure the possibility of cooperation with partners for investments in Ukraine.

"We are working in detail on practical changes to attract capital to Ukraine, to ensure the possibility of maximum profitable joint work with partners for investments and the restoration of Ukraine. Normal social life in Ukraine, the development of our infrastructure, our communities, Ukrainian medicine, our educational opportunities, everything that ensures people's lives, is possible only under the condition of real and tangible economic growth," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.

According to him, this is a key task for the government.