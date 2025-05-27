Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:42 27.05.2025

Zelenskyy: We working to ensure possibility of profitable work with partners for investments in Ukraine

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to reports from the Ukrainian government on the country's economic prospects and reported on work on practical changes to ensure the possibility of cooperation with partners for investments in Ukraine.

"We are working in detail on practical changes to attract capital to Ukraine, to ensure the possibility of maximum profitable joint work with partners for investments and the restoration of Ukraine. Normal social life in Ukraine, the development of our infrastructure, our communities, Ukrainian medicine, our educational opportunities, everything that ensures people's lives, is possible only under the condition of real and tangible economic growth," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.

According to him, this is a key task for the government.

Tags: #president #economics #investments

MORE ABOUT

20:40 27.05.2025
Ukraine preparing new agreements with European partners for investments in Ukrainian weapons production

Ukraine preparing new agreements with European partners for investments in Ukrainian weapons production

19:17 27.05.2025
Trump says Putin is 'playing with fire'

Trump says Putin is 'playing with fire'

20:52 23.05.2025
Russia formulating its ‘memo’ in response to demand for ceasefire over week, sanctions needed – Zelenskyy

Russia formulating its ‘memo’ in response to demand for ceasefire over week, sanctions needed – Zelenskyy

10:42 23.05.2025
European DFIs, private investors to join EU-coordinated structured investment fund for Ukraine

European DFIs, private investors to join EU-coordinated structured investment fund for Ukraine

19:54 21.05.2025
Rutte on Zelenskyy's invitation to NATO summit: Let us wait for program's announcement

Rutte on Zelenskyy's invitation to NATO summit: Let us wait for program's announcement

20:00 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy, PM of Norway discuss bilateral cooperation, financing of drone production

Zelenskyy, PM of Norway discuss bilateral cooperation, financing of drone production

10:40 19.05.2025
Zelenskyy on Dan's victory in presidential election: Important for Ukraine to have Romania as reliable partner

Zelenskyy on Dan's victory in presidential election: Important for Ukraine to have Romania as reliable partner

21:53 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy: If Putin ready for talks we should meet without any conditions, but he doesn’t want ceasefire

Zelenskyy: If Putin ready for talks we should meet without any conditions, but he doesn’t want ceasefire

20:08 15.05.2025
Occupiers working to restore, regroup forces; attacking in all directions, primarily Sumy – Zelenskyy

Occupiers working to restore, regroup forces; attacking in all directions, primarily Sumy – Zelenskyy

19:26 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy does not coordinate his visit to Turkey, peace talks with Russia with Trump

Zelenskyy does not coordinate his visit to Turkey, peace talks with Russia with Trump

HOT NEWS

Ukraine preparing new agreements with European partners for investments in Ukrainian weapons production

Trump says Putin is 'playing with fire'

CDTO Campus national educational project considering possibility of entering intl level

CDTO Campus educational project receives over 5,500 applications per year — CDTO Campus CEO

Ukraine building network of 200 underground schools

LATEST

Poroshenko hands over drones and defense equipment to Ukrainian military in Sumy region

Govt increases lower limit of tariff categories for heads of kindergartens, out-of-school education from 2026

Occupiers unable to penetrate deep into Sumy, Kharkiv regions, but conducting propaganda about situation in border area

Minerals deal with US opens up new prospects for Ukrainian companies, but possible risks must also be assessed – Zakhidnadraservice founder

Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region about 30 times, two women injured – regional administration

Akhmetov's Steel Front hands over UAH 74m worth of vehicles, drones and equipment to defenders of Pokrovsk

Sybiha welcomes NATO PA's approval of declaration 'Peace Through Strength in Ukraine'

Specialties related to drones may be included in Contract 18–24 project – Palisa

CDTO Campus national educational project considering possibility of entering intl level

USA receives list of conditions for peace agreement from Ukraine, expects from Russia — Kellogg

AD
AD