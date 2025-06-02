20:35 02.06.2025
New Romanian President may visit Ukraine in summer – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://unsplash.com/
On the sidelines of the summit in Vilnius, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his first meeting with Romanian President Dan Nicusor.
“Romania will support Ukraine as a future member of both the EU and NATO under the new president's policy. We agreed that the president will come to us. I think he will come soon, in the summer," Zelenskyy said during a zoom call with journalists on Monday.