New Romanian President may visit Ukraine in summer – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://unsplash.com/

On the sidelines of the summit in Vilnius, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his first meeting with Romanian President Dan Nicusor.

“Romania will support Ukraine as a future member of both the EU and NATO under the new president's policy. We agreed that the president will come to us. I think he will come soon, in the summer," Zelenskyy said during a zoom call with journalists on Monday.