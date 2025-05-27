Ukraine preparing new agreements with European partners for investments in Ukrainian weapons production

Ukraine should independently produce strike drones, interceptors, cruise and ballistic missiles and is preparing new investment agreements with European partners in the near future, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting with the military.

"Hundreds of Ukrainian companies are already delivering results for the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and there will be more – I am sure of it. Now we are maximally involving entrepreneurial power in the production of weapons. We are preparing new agreements with our partners in Europe in the near future for investments in Ukrainian production. And first of all, the production of unmanned and long-range elements – everything that allows us to control the situation on the front, allows us to protect the lives of our soldiers and act – to act at a considerable distance," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.

The president said it is impossible to talk publicly about existing plans, but the prospect is to "mirror-respond to all Russian threats and challenges."

"They there, in Russia, must clearly feel the consequences of what they are doing against Ukraine. It will happen. Strike drones, interceptors, cruise missiles, Ukrainian ballistics – these are key elements. We must produce everything," Zelenskyy said.