AFU destroy about 740 occupiers, 10 tanks over day – General Staff

During the day, the Ukrainian servicemen destroyed about 740 aggressor personnel, ten tanks, 15 armoured combat vehicles, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to March 14, 2023 approximately amounted to personnel about 160,540 (740 more) people liquidated, tanks some 3,484 (ten more) units, armored combat vehicles some 6,789 (15 more) units, artillery systems some 2,519 (16 more) units, MLRS some 495 (two more) units, air defense systems some 260 (one more) units, aircraft some 304 units, helicopters some 289 units, tactical-level UAVs some 2,120 (11 more), cruise missiles some 907, ships and boats some 18 units, vehicles and tankers some 5,367 (13 more) units, special equipment some 256 (five more)," the AFU said on Facebook.

The data is being specified.