Facts

12:44 11.03.2023

AFU destroy 1,010 occupiers, ten enemy tanks in past 24 hours

AFU destroy 1,010 occupiers, ten enemy tanks in past 24 hours

The Ukrainian defense forces destroyed around 1,010 servicemen of the aggressor country, ten tanks, and 20 armored combat vehicles, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to March 11, 2023 approximately amounted to around 158,000 (+1,010 in the past 24 hours) in personnel, 3,458 (+10) in tanks, 6,762 (+20) in armored combat vehicles, 2, 483 (+8) in artillery systems, 493 (+2) in multiple launch rocket systems, 257 (+1) in air defense systems, 304 (+1) in planes, 289 (+0) in helicopters, 2,108 (+1) in operational and tactical UAVs, 907 (+0) in cruise missiles, 18 (+0) in ships and boats, 5,344 (+7) in automotive vehicles and tankers, 242 (+2) in special equipment," it said on Facebook.

