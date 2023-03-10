Facts

16:38 10.03.2023

Global sanctions needed to completely block Russia's ability to restore missile potential, receive drones, technologies – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Global sanctions needed to completely block Russia's ability to restore missile potential, receive drones, technologies – Zelenskyy

In order to completely block Russia's ability to restore its missile potential, receive drones and new technologies, global sanctions must be imposed, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"It is important to put pressure on all individuals and legal entities of the terrorist state who take part in attacks, in the missile program. And on all subjects of other states that help Russia carry out terror activities. We must conclude that global sanctions must be imposed, in order to completely block Russia's ability to restore its missile potential, receive new drones, new technologies, and others," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Kyiv.

He also said it is important, through joint efforts with partner states, to create obstacles for a terrorist state in its attempts to circumvent EU sanctions through trade with third countries.

First of all, as the president said, this concerns goods that are important for the military and industrial complex of Russia and its other industries that directly support and sponsor the war.

According to Zelenskyy, he also discussed with Marin the issues of Finnish defense assistance to Ukraine, holding Russia accountable for the crimes of aggression and Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

In conclusion, the head of state expressed gratitude to Finland for the assistance provided to Ukraine after the Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian energy sector.

"The equipment we received is really important for our people," he said.

Tags: #sanctions

MORE ABOUT

21:10 03.03.2023
Moldova might join more of EU sanctions on Russia - foreign minister

Moldova might join more of EU sanctions on Russia - foreign minister

17:30 03.03.2023
There can be no compromises on issue of imposing sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

There can be no compromises on issue of imposing sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

20:46 02.03.2023
EU should start preparations for 11th package of sanctions against Russia ASAP - Ukrainian MFA

EU should start preparations for 11th package of sanctions against Russia ASAP - Ukrainian MFA

19:27 27.02.2023
Zelenskyy urges head of US Treasury to continue strengthening sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy urges head of US Treasury to continue strengthening sanctions against Russia

10:12 27.02.2023
EU imposes 10th package of sanctions against Russia – communiqué

EU imposes 10th package of sanctions against Russia – communiqué

14:52 25.02.2023
EU Council approves tenth package of sanctions against Russia

EU Council approves tenth package of sanctions against Russia

12:44 25.02.2023
Swedish Presidency in European Council: EU approves 10th package of sanctions for Russia

Swedish Presidency in European Council: EU approves 10th package of sanctions for Russia

16:53 24.02.2023
Poland insists on strengthening 10th EU sanctions package

Poland insists on strengthening 10th EU sanctions package

13:40 24.02.2023
Tenth sanctions package against Russia almost agreed, work continues – Poland's ambassador to EU

Tenth sanctions package against Russia almost agreed, work continues – Poland's ambassador to EU

20:53 23.02.2023
Yermak announces sanctions forum in Kyiv

Yermak announces sanctions forum in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Some 10,000 civilians remain in Severodonetsk – administration's head

Sewerage system fully destroyed, substations, water pipes damaged in Severodonetsk – administration's head

Zelenskyy on expectations from upcoming NATO summit: We'd like to have security guarantees on way, while we aren't yet in the Alliance

Finnish PM arrives in Kyiv

Macron appoints Special Envoy for aid and reconstruction of Ukraine

LATEST

Some 10,000 civilians remain in Severodonetsk – administration's head

Sewerage system fully destroyed, substations, water pipes damaged in Severodonetsk – administration's head

Zelenskyy on expectations from upcoming NATO summit: We'd like to have security guarantees on way, while we aren't yet in the Alliance

Ihnat: First downed enemy aircraft to mean that Patriot system is in Ukraine

Metinvest sends communication equipment, chargers worth UAH 20 mln to Ukrainian defenders

Finnish PM arrives in Kyiv

Macron appoints Special Envoy for aid and reconstruction of Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Belgium recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Japan to help Kharkiv region farmers with sunflower, corn seeds for $1 mln - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Russia increases intervals between missile strikes to accumulate new missiles – British intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD