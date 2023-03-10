Global sanctions needed to completely block Russia's ability to restore missile potential, receive drones, technologies – Zelenskyy

In order to completely block Russia's ability to restore its missile potential, receive drones and new technologies, global sanctions must be imposed, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"It is important to put pressure on all individuals and legal entities of the terrorist state who take part in attacks, in the missile program. And on all subjects of other states that help Russia carry out terror activities. We must conclude that global sanctions must be imposed, in order to completely block Russia's ability to restore its missile potential, receive new drones, new technologies, and others," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Kyiv.

He also said it is important, through joint efforts with partner states, to create obstacles for a terrorist state in its attempts to circumvent EU sanctions through trade with third countries.

First of all, as the president said, this concerns goods that are important for the military and industrial complex of Russia and its other industries that directly support and sponsor the war.

According to Zelenskyy, he also discussed with Marin the issues of Finnish defense assistance to Ukraine, holding Russia accountable for the crimes of aggression and Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

In conclusion, the head of state expressed gratitude to Finland for the assistance provided to Ukraine after the Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian energy sector.

"The equipment we received is really important for our people," he said.