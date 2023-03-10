Facts

15:56 10.03.2023

Zelenskyy on expectations from upcoming NATO summit: We'd like to have security guarantees on way, while we aren't yet in the Alliance

1 min read
Zelenskyy on expectations from upcoming NATO summit: We'd like to have security guarantees on way, while we aren't yet in the Alliance

Ukraine would like to have security guarantees from NATO member states while it itself moves along the path of joining the Alliance, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, speaking about his expectations from the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius in the summer.

"As for the NATO summit in Vilnius: yes, we were invited, but we would like there to be some appropriate steps forward, in addition to the status that we have in our relations with NATO today," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with the Prime Minister Minister of Finland Sanna Marin in Kyiv.

He thanked all NATO member states that support Ukraine on the battlefield, but said Ukraine needs security guarantees while it is not yet in NATO itself.

"We need strategic security guarantees. And even if we cannot be in NATO during the war, we would like to have appropriate security guarantees on the way, while we are not yet in NATO. It is precisely the appropriate reciprocal steps from NATO member states, we are expecting those who meet Ukraine, to guarantee its security at this Vilnius summit. We will work on this," the president said.

Tags: #ukraine #nato

MORE ABOUT

20:20 08.03.2023
Temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees in EU may be extended until 2025 – EC

Temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees in EU may be extended until 2025 – EC

19:48 08.03.2023
EU ambassadors approve additional EUR 2 bln to European Peace Fund, through which assistance provided to Ukraine

EU ambassadors approve additional EUR 2 bln to European Peace Fund, through which assistance provided to Ukraine

19:43 08.03.2023
SPF halves price of Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port at second auction scheduled for March 13

SPF halves price of Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port at second auction scheduled for March 13

19:37 08.03.2023
Invaders remove Caliber carriers from duty in Black Sea – AFU Navy

Invaders remove Caliber carriers from duty in Black Sea – AFU Navy

13:58 07.03.2023
MIGA to provide three state banks in Ukraine with up to $10 mln trade finance guarantees to EBRD, receives $23 mln from Japan for future projects in Ukraine

MIGA to provide three state banks in Ukraine with up to $10 mln trade finance guarantees to EBRD, receives $23 mln from Japan for future projects in Ukraine

10:32 07.03.2023
Ten Ukrainian pilots may arrive in USA to improve their combat aircraft control skills – media

Ten Ukrainian pilots may arrive in USA to improve their combat aircraft control skills – media

09:42 07.03.2023
Ukraine's GDP in 2023 will decrease by 0.1% with inflation of 16.9% - consensus forecast

Ukraine's GDP in 2023 will decrease by 0.1% with inflation of 16.9% - consensus forecast

15:34 06.03.2023
Ukraine emerges from winter with surplus of capacity, sufficient reserves of resources – Energy Minister

Ukraine emerges from winter with surplus of capacity, sufficient reserves of resources – Energy Minister

15:10 04.03.2023
Saudi Arabia sends three planes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Saudi Arabia sends three planes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

20:08 03.03.2023
USA announces new $400 mln package of military assistance for Ukraine

USA announces new $400 mln package of military assistance for Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Some 10,000 civilians remain in Severodonetsk – administration's head

Sewerage system fully destroyed, substations, water pipes damaged in Severodonetsk – administration's head

Global sanctions needed to completely block Russia's ability to restore missile potential, receive drones, technologies – Zelenskyy

Finnish PM arrives in Kyiv

Macron appoints Special Envoy for aid and reconstruction of Ukraine

LATEST

Finland supports idea of freezing, seizing Russian assets – PM

Some 10,000 civilians remain in Severodonetsk – administration's head

Sewerage system fully destroyed, substations, water pipes damaged in Severodonetsk – administration's head

Global sanctions needed to completely block Russia's ability to restore missile potential, receive drones, technologies – Zelenskyy

Ihnat: First downed enemy aircraft to mean that Patriot system is in Ukraine

Metinvest sends communication equipment, chargers worth UAH 20 mln to Ukrainian defenders

Finnish PM arrives in Kyiv

Macron appoints Special Envoy for aid and reconstruction of Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Belgium recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Japan to help Kharkiv region farmers with sunflower, corn seeds for $1 mln - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

AD
AD
AD
AD