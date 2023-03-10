Zelenskyy on expectations from upcoming NATO summit: We'd like to have security guarantees on way, while we aren't yet in the Alliance

Ukraine would like to have security guarantees from NATO member states while it itself moves along the path of joining the Alliance, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, speaking about his expectations from the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius in the summer.

"As for the NATO summit in Vilnius: yes, we were invited, but we would like there to be some appropriate steps forward, in addition to the status that we have in our relations with NATO today," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with the Prime Minister Minister of Finland Sanna Marin in Kyiv.

He thanked all NATO member states that support Ukraine on the battlefield, but said Ukraine needs security guarantees while it is not yet in NATO itself.

"We need strategic security guarantees. And even if we cannot be in NATO during the war, we would like to have appropriate security guarantees on the way, while we are not yet in NATO. It is precisely the appropriate reciprocal steps from NATO member states, we are expecting those who meet Ukraine, to guarantee its security at this Vilnius summit. We will work on this," the president said.