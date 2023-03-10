Zelenskyy: Belgium recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the House of Representatives of Belgium for recognizing the Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

“A historic voting in Belgian House of Representatives: one more state recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people! I’m thankful to Belgium for this important decision for every Ukrainian, for this deeply symbolic step today!” Zelenskyy said on Twitter Friday.