Orban announces possible revision of Hungary's relations with Russia in coming years

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that Hungary may have to reconsider its relations with Russia in the future due to changes in geopolitical realities after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg, at an economic forum in Budapest on Thursday, Orban said that although it is in Hungary's interests to maintain ties with Russia, especially because of its energy dependence, Europe's relations with Moscow may not recover after the end of the war in Ukraine.

“I understand the need to restore Russian-European relations after the war, but this is far from realistic,” Orban said.

He added: “That's why Hungary's foreign and economic policy should seriously think about what kind of relations we can establish and maintain with the Russian Federation in the next 10-15 years.”