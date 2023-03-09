We must protect energy infrastructure from shelling, quickly restore power supply in affected areas – meeting with Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on Thursday with representatives of key government agencies on the consequences of another massive Russian missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.

"Held a meeting on the shelling of our infrastructure by the enemy. The National Security and Defense Council, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Security Service of Ukraine, Ukroboronprom, the General Staff, the Main Intelligence Agency, the Foreign Intelligence Service and relevant government representatives were present," Zelenskyy said in Telegram channel.

The head of state thanked the air defense forces for their work and protection of people, and also noted the need to quickly restore power supply in the affected areas.

"Today's shelling attacked Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kirovograd, Kharkiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa, Zaporizhia regions and the city of Kyiv. We must ensure the protection of the energy infrastructure from enemy shelling and ensure the rapid restoration of power supply in the affected areas," he said.

"Despite thousands of Russian attacks, we will all together ensure the invincibility of Ukraine," the president said.