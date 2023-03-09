Facts

14:29 09.03.2023

We must protect energy infrastructure from shelling, quickly restore power supply in affected areas – meeting with Zelenskyy

1 min read
We must protect energy infrastructure from shelling, quickly restore power supply in affected areas – meeting with Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on Thursday with representatives of key government agencies on the consequences of another massive Russian missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.

"Held a meeting on the shelling of our infrastructure by the enemy. The National Security and Defense Council, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Security Service of Ukraine, Ukroboronprom, the General Staff, the Main Intelligence Agency, the Foreign Intelligence Service and relevant government representatives were present," Zelenskyy said in Telegram channel.

The head of state thanked the air defense forces for their work and protection of people, and also noted the need to quickly restore power supply in the affected areas.

"Today's shelling attacked Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kirovograd, Kharkiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa, Zaporizhia regions and the city of Kyiv. We must ensure the protection of the energy infrastructure from enemy shelling and ensure the rapid restoration of power supply in the affected areas," he said.

"Despite thousands of Russian attacks, we will all together ensure the invincibility of Ukraine," the president said.

Tags: #energy #infrastructure

MORE ABOUT

14:56 09.03.2023
Energy infrastructure facility damaged in Kyiv – Klitschko

Energy infrastructure facility damaged in Kyiv – Klitschko

15:29 08.03.2023
DTEK invests UAH 3.9 bln in coal mining in 2022

DTEK invests UAH 3.9 bln in coal mining in 2022

17:51 07.03.2023
Russia continues to influence activities of intl nuclear organizations – SSTC NRS

Russia continues to influence activities of intl nuclear organizations – SSTC NRS

12:09 07.03.2023
DTEK's solar power plants double electricity production in Feb

DTEK's solar power plants double electricity production in Feb

11:57 07.03.2023
Ukraine receives 5,600 tonnes of energy aid from 30 countries of world – Minister of Energy

Ukraine receives 5,600 tonnes of energy aid from 30 countries of world – Minister of Energy

17:52 06.03.2023
Ukraine, with EU support, to receive 5,700 Enel solar panels for public sector - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine, with EU support, to receive 5,700 Enel solar panels for public sector - Ministry of Energy

16:17 06.03.2023
Fitch reverts DTEK Renewables' rating to 'CC' after temporary 'RD' due to bond buyback

Fitch reverts DTEK Renewables' rating to 'CC' after temporary 'RD' due to bond buyback

15:34 06.03.2023
Ukraine emerges from winter with surplus of capacity, sufficient reserves of resources – Energy Minister

Ukraine emerges from winter with surplus of capacity, sufficient reserves of resources – Energy Minister

10:21 06.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs to work on energy decentralization

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs to work on energy decentralization

12:44 03.03.2023
Ukraine plans to attract specialists from USA to advise on corporatization of Energoatom – Ministry of Energy

Ukraine plans to attract specialists from USA to advise on corporatization of Energoatom – Ministry of Energy

AD

HOT NEWS

Borrell: Russia trying to completely destroy Ukraine's civilian infrastructure

Three people killed in morning shelling of Kherson

For first time, enemy attacks with missiles of various types, fires six of Kinzhal-type – Ihnat

Zelenskyy: There is no such Ukrainian who wouldn't wish success of our friendly Georgia in its accession to EU

Ukrainian army shots down 34 out of 48 Russian cruise missiles, destroys four kamikaze drones – Zaluzhny

LATEST

Borrell: Russia trying to completely destroy Ukraine's civilian infrastructure

Poland officially agrees to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine jointly with Slovakia

Poland sends 10 more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine – defense minister

Medical laboratory CSD LAB begins work under Medical Guarantee Program

URCS helps to evacuate over 300,000 people, of which over 230,000 evacuated by rapid response units during one year of full-scale war

Power engineers avoid collapse of power system during Russia's heavy missile attack on Thurs – Ukrenergo head

Three people killed in morning shelling of Kherson

No electricity, water in Kharkiv after night missile attack; health facilities running on generators – Terekhov

For first time, enemy attacks with missiles of various types, fires six of Kinzhal-type – Ihnat

Zelenskyy: There is no such Ukrainian who wouldn't wish success of our friendly Georgia in its accession to EU

AD
AD
AD
AD