Iceland contributes additional over EUR2 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Iceland has transferred over EUR2 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, after which the country's total contribution to the fund increased to over EUR5.6 million, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

In particular, during 2023-2024, Iceland made four tranches of contributions to the fund. The funds were used to purchase the necessary equipment for enterprises of the fuel and energy sector of Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

"Equipment is being purchased with the appropriate funds that helps energy workers restore what was destroyed by the enemy and return light and heat to the homes of Ukrainians. We thank Iceland for its support and another contribution to the energy sustainability of Ukraine," said Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established in April 2022 on the joint initiative of Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson at the Secretariat of the Energy Community.

To date, the announced contributions of partners to the fund have exceeded EUR1 billion. Among the donors of the fund are the public and private sectors from more than 30 countries, including EU member states, the United Kingdom and the United States, international and regional organizations.

During its operation, the fund has become an effective tool for providing international assistance in the energy sector, thanks to which Ukrainian energy companies are able to restore energy facilities after Russian attacks, carry out repairs, and install new capacities.