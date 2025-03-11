Facts

10:09 11.03.2025

Iceland contributes additional over EUR2 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

2 min read
Iceland contributes additional over EUR2 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Iceland has transferred over EUR2 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, after which the country's total contribution to the fund increased to over EUR5.6 million, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

In particular, during 2023-2024, Iceland made four tranches of contributions to the fund. The funds were used to purchase the necessary equipment for enterprises of the fuel and energy sector of Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

"Equipment is being purchased with the appropriate funds that helps energy workers restore what was destroyed by the enemy and return light and heat to the homes of Ukrainians. We thank Iceland for its support and another contribution to the energy sustainability of Ukraine," said Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established in April 2022 on the joint initiative of Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson at the Secretariat of the Energy Community.

To date, the announced contributions of partners to the fund have exceeded EUR1 billion. Among the donors of the fund are the public and private sectors from more than 30 countries, including EU member states, the United Kingdom and the United States, international and regional organizations.

During its operation, the fund has become an effective tool for providing international assistance in the energy sector, thanks to which Ukrainian energy companies are able to restore energy facilities after Russian attacks, carry out repairs, and install new capacities.

Tags: #iceland #energy

MORE ABOUT

20:49 07.03.2025
Ukraine's energy sector losses from Russian strikes surpass $20 bln – Energy Club VP citing RDNA4

Ukraine's energy sector losses from Russian strikes surpass $20 bln – Energy Club VP citing RDNA4

20:01 05.03.2025
Australia contributes extra EUR 6 mln to Energy Support Fund

Australia contributes extra EUR 6 mln to Energy Support Fund

09:39 04.03.2025
Energy infrastructure in Odesa damaged by enemy attacks, emergency power outages implemented – authorities

Energy infrastructure in Odesa damaged by enemy attacks, emergency power outages implemented – authorities

16:02 01.03.2025
Italy to contribute EUR13 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Italy to contribute EUR13 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

11:14 25.02.2025
Ukraine loses 10 GW of power capacity during war, of which 5 GW restored – Energy Minister

Ukraine loses 10 GW of power capacity during war, of which 5 GW restored – Energy Minister

11:40 18.02.2025
Partners support DTEK's energy sustainability projects, understand their importance for collective energy security - CEO

Partners support DTEK's energy sustainability projects, understand their importance for collective energy security - CEO

11:06 17.02.2025
Energy workers restore heating in Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv after drone attack

Energy workers restore heating in Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv after drone attack

17:27 11.02.2025
One of ZNPP power lines blacked out

One of ZNPP power lines blacked out

14:57 06.02.2025
Schneider Electric unveils innovative solutions for sustainability and energy based on artificial intelligence

Schneider Electric unveils innovative solutions for sustainability and energy based on artificial intelligence

16:26 21.01.2025
Zelenskyy: Europe should carry out long-term work for its energy independence

Zelenskyy: Europe should carry out long-term work for its energy independence

HOT NEWS

Talks between Ukrainian-U.S. delegations to begin at 11:00 Kyiv time

Ukraine’s team of negotiators preparing for meeting with U.S. reps in Jeddah – Yermak

Syrsky: There’s no threat to our units in Kursk region now

AFU attacks aggressor’s strategic facilities – General Staff

Some 130 out of 176 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 42 drone imitators lost in location

LATEST

Any peace agreement to mean territorial concessions for Ukraine – Rubio

Talks between Ukrainian-U.S. delegations to begin at 11:00 Kyiv time

Trump's envoy plans to visit Moscow – media

Ukraine’s team of negotiators preparing for meeting with U.S. reps in Jeddah – Yermak

One civilian injured in enemy drone attack in Kherson – authorities

Sybiha discusses paths to peace, long-term security of Ukraine with his British counterpart

Starmer, in his talk with Trump, expresses hope for resumption of US aid to Ukraine

Plan for ceasefire in Ukraine presented in Geneva

Lammy discusses prospects for peace process in Ukraine with Rubio and Sybiha

Ukrzaliznytsia preparing competitions for renting space at train stations for grocery, pharmacy chains

AD