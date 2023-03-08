Ukrainian MFA shares EU's position on contradiction of European values of Georgian draft law on ‘foreign agents’, expresses solidarity with Georgian people

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine shares the EU's position that the Georgian draft law on "foreign agents" in its current version contradicts European values and expresses solidarity with the Georgian people in their desire to continue the development of Georgia's European future.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is closely following the situation in Tbilisi. As a state aspiring to become a member of the European Union, Georgia must consistently guarantee its citizens the fundamental rights and freedoms, including the right to peaceful protest,” the ministry’s comment says.

The Ukrainian MFA also took into account the intention of Ms. Salome Zourabichvili, President of Georgia, to veto the law on the so-called “foreign agents”, which undermines the activity of civil society.

“We share the position of the EU that the draft law in its current version is not in line with the European values and standards. We express solidarity with the Georgian people in their desire to continue building the European future of Georgia,” the MFA noted.