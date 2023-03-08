Facts

16:13 08.03.2023

Ukrainian MFA shares EU's position on contradiction of European values of Georgian draft law on ‘foreign agents’, expresses solidarity with Georgian people

1 min read
Ukrainian MFA shares EU's position on contradiction of European values of Georgian draft law on ‘foreign agents’, expresses solidarity with Georgian people

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine shares the EU's position that the Georgian draft law on "foreign agents" in its current version contradicts European values and expresses solidarity with the Georgian people in their desire to continue the development of Georgia's European future.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is closely following the situation in Tbilisi. As a state aspiring to become a member of the European Union, Georgia must consistently guarantee its citizens the fundamental rights and freedoms, including the right to peaceful protest,” the ministry’s comment says.

The Ukrainian MFA also took into account the intention of Ms. Salome Zourabichvili, President of Georgia, to veto the law on the so-called “foreign agents”, which undermines the activity of civil society.

“We share the position of the EU that the draft law in its current version is not in line with the European values and standards. We express solidarity with the Georgian people in their desire to continue building the European future of Georgia,” the MFA noted.

Tags: #georgia #mfa

MORE ABOUT

09:12 08.03.2023
Georgian opposition calls its supporters to another protest in Tbilisi

Georgian opposition calls its supporters to another protest in Tbilisi

20:16 07.03.2023
U.S. Embassy in Georgia calls consideration of foreign agent bills 'dark day' for Georgian democracy

U.S. Embassy in Georgia calls consideration of foreign agent bills 'dark day' for Georgian democracy

18:34 07.03.2023
Ukrainian MFA categorically refutes Lukashenko's insinuations about alleged involvement of Ukrainian side in events at Machulishchy airfield

Ukrainian MFA categorically refutes Lukashenko's insinuations about alleged involvement of Ukrainian side in events at Machulishchy airfield

20:46 02.03.2023
EU should start preparations for 11th package of sanctions against Russia ASAP - Ukrainian MFA

EU should start preparations for 11th package of sanctions against Russia ASAP - Ukrainian MFA

13:47 01.03.2023
Ukraine's MFA on Russia's statement on Kyiv's preparation of 'provocation using radioactive substances:' Russians often accuse others of what they themselves planning

Ukraine's MFA on Russia's statement on Kyiv's preparation of 'provocation using radioactive substances:' Russians often accuse others of what they themselves planning

21:01 28.02.2023
Tbilisi denies reports that EU demanded Saakashvili be moved to Poland for treatment

Tbilisi denies reports that EU demanded Saakashvili be moved to Poland for treatment

21:00 28.02.2023
Circumstances of illegal visit by NBC journalist to Crimean territory being established – Ukrainian MFA’s spokesperson

Circumstances of illegal visit by NBC journalist to Crimean territory being established – Ukrainian MFA’s spokesperson

10:28 28.02.2023
Appointment of Ukrainian ambassador to Georgia is at final stage – Kuleba

Appointment of Ukrainian ambassador to Georgia is at final stage – Kuleba

21:11 27.02.2023
EU delivered formal demarche to Georgia over state of Saakashvili's health

EU delivered formal demarche to Georgia over state of Saakashvili's health

20:37 27.02.2023
Kuleba on creation of special tribunal on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine: It’s necessary to eliminate causes, not just symptoms

Kuleba on creation of special tribunal on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine: It’s necessary to eliminate causes, not just symptoms

AD

HOT NEWS

UN Secretary General: Video of death of Ukrainian military proves that laws of war must be observed

President Zelenskyy, UN Secretary General Guterres speak in favor of continuing Black Sea Grain Initiative after March 18

Leopard 2 tanks to be delivered to Ukraine this month – German Defense Minister

Today it is important to thank all women who work, study, rescue, treat, fight for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

HACC arrests in absentia owner of agricultural holding Bakhmatiuk suspected of providing UAH 722 mln in unlawful benefits to ex-head of State Fiscal Service, his advisor

LATEST

It's more profitable for state to transfer part of costs of insurance of war risks, exporters to Ukrainian companies than to spend budget funds – expert

Price to step down as State Dept Press Secretary

Temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees in EU may be extended until 2025 – EC

It hasn’t yet been established who staged attack on Nord Streams — NATO Secretary General

EU ambassadors approve additional EUR 2 bln to European Peace Fund, through which assistance provided to Ukraine

Invaders remove Caliber carriers from duty in Black Sea – AFU Navy

Occupiers continue attempts to advance in five directions in country’s east

Law enforcers suspect IBOX BANK officials of assisting gambling business, tax evasion of UAH 400 mln

EU ambassadors approve additional EUR 2 bln to European Peace Fund, through which assistance provided to Ukraine

Occupation forces lack mechanized forces necessary to advance beyond Bakhmut – ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD