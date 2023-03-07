Facts

18:34 07.03.2023

Ukrainian MFA categorically refutes Lukashenko's insinuations about alleged involvement of Ukrainian side in events at Machulishchy airfield

1 min read
 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine categorically refutes Alexander Lukashenko's insinuations about the alleged involvement of the Ukrainian side in the events at the Machulishchy airfield and considers it an attempt to create an artificial threat from Ukraine in order to justify its support for Russia's aggression, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"We categorically reject Alexander Lukashenko's insinuations about the alleged involvement of the Ukrainian side in the events at Machulishchy airfield. Obviously, this is another attempt to create an artificial threat from Ukraine in order to justify its support for Russia's aggression,” Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the threat should not be sought in Ukraine, which is fighting for itself and is looking for peace.

"It lies in Russia, which is trying in every possible way to draw Belarus even more into the war, to finally deprive it of independence and sovereignty," Nikolenko stressed.

The ministry also noted that "Lukashenko allowed himself a rude personal attack on the President of Ukraine."

"We will leave this act of impotence unanswered," the Foreign Ministry said.

Tags: #lukashenko #mfa

