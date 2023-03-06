Law enforcement officers launch investigation into shooting of unarmed Ukrainian POW by Russians – Prosecutor General

The Main Investigative Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has registered criminal proceedings in connection with the video of the shooting of an unarmed man in a Ukrainian military uniform that has spread online, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said.

"Even war has its laws. There are norms of international law that are systematically neglected by the criminal Russian regime. But sooner or later the crime will be punished. All those involved will be held accountable before the law," Kostin wrote on the Telegram channel.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Procedural guidance will be provided by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As it was reported earlier, a video of the murder of an unarmed man in a Ukrainian military uniform without visible identification marks appeared on the network. He looks in the direction where the camera is, a voice-over says, "Catch him on video." To this the prisoner replies: "Glory to Ukraine." After that, numerous shots sound. The video was shot in a forest plantation.