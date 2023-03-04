Zelenskyy meets with European Parliament head Metsola in Lviv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola in Lviv, where she arrived on a visit, the head of the Ukrainian state said on Telegram on Saturday.

"Thank you for your leadership in supporting Ukraine since the early days of this terrible war and the important decisions taken by the European Parliament. In particular, on March 1 last year, the second day after our application for EU membership, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on support and the need to provide Ukraine with the status of a candidate for EU membership. Ukraine seeks to complete the recommendations of the European Commission as soon as possible and start negotiations on EU accession this year," Zelenskyy wrote.

As reported on the website of the head of state, the presidents of Ukraine and the European Parliament discussed the promotion of the Ukrainian peace formula and the prospects for attracting a wide range of world players, primarily countries of the Global South, to the upcoming summit in support of peace.

The interlocutors discussed the prospects for the functioning of the Liaison Office of the European Parliament in Ukraine, which will contribute to strengthening cooperation and accelerating European integration processes.

For her part, Metsola said that she was very glad to come to Ukraine again, in particular, to visit Lviv for the first time. The President of the European Parliament assured of the unwavering support of our country in resisting full-scale Russian aggression, which protects not only itself, but also Europe, and on the way to membership in the European family, of which Ukraine is an inseparable part.