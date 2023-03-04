EU and partners to continue to work to ensure that Russia pays for aggression against Ukraine - von der Leyen

The Russian Federation and its leadership must be held accountable for the crimes committed in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement on the establishment of the International Centre for the Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine, published on the page of the EU Delegation to Ukraine on Saturday.

"Russia's invasion has brought unspeakable suffering to Ukraine... There is increasing evidence of direct attacks against civilians as well as on energy and other infrastructure. Torture, ill-treatment, sexual violence, and summary executions are known to have been committed by Russian forces. Not even children are being spared. Russia must be held accountable for these horrific crimes. Putin must be held accountable. We must do everything in our power to bring the perpetrators to justice," the statement reads.

"The European Union is supportive of the role of the International Criminal Court. We also believe that there needs to be a dedicated tribunal to prosecute Russia's crime of aggression. And I am proud that, at this conference, as a first step you will sign the agreement to set up the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression in The Hague. The European Union will continue to work, with our partners, to ensure that Russia pays," von der Leyen said.

"We stand united for justice for Ukraine," the European Commission President said.