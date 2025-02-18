Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:16 18.02.2025

Von der Leyen to Kellogg: Any decision on war unleashed by Russia must respect Ukraine's independence, territorial integrity

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg that any decision aimed at ending the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine must respect the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The EU is ready to work together with the United States to ensure a just peace.

This was reported following a meeting that took place on Tuesday in Brussels, the press service of the European Commission reported.

"President von der Leyen stressed that the EU is carrying its full share of military assistance to Ukraine and stands ready to do even more. Reaffirming the EU's commitment to a just and lasting peace, the President reiterated that any resolution must respect Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, backed by strong security guarantees. She also expressed the EU's willingness to work alongside the US to end the bloodshed and help secure the just and lasting peace that Ukraine and its people rightfully deserve," the report notes.

"The President emphasised the EU's critical role in ensuring Ukraine's financial stability and defence, with a total commitment of EUR 135 billion (approximately $145 billion) — more than any other ally. This includes $52 billion in military assistance, matching US contributions. She outlined Europe's plans to scale up defence production and spending, reinforcing both European and Ukrainian military capabilities," the press release noted.

Von der Leyen also "made it clear" to Kellogg that "now is a critical moment."

Tags: #kellogg #leyen

