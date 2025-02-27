Von der Leyen to take part in informal meeting on Ukraine convened by Starmer

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will take part in an informal meeting on Ukraine initiated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

This was announced on Thursday in Brussels by European Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta.

On ​​Sunday, after returning from India, President von der Leyen will be in London to participate in an informal meeting on Ukraine and security in Europe, hosted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, she announced.

Starmer is currently visiting the United States on security issues in Ukraine and Europe. According to media reports, Starmer, arriving for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, warned that Vladimir Putin could invade Ukraine again if the U.S. does not provide security guarantees, The Guardian writes.