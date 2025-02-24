Facts

11:20 24.02.2025

Von der Leyen: Ukraine to receive EUR 3.5 bln in March

2 min read
Von der Leyen: Ukraine to receive EUR 3.5 bln in March

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced that Ukraine will receive a new payment of EUR 3.5 billion in March.

She made the announcement on Monday in Kyiv while speaking at an international summit in support of Ukraine, according to the European Commission's press service.

"I can announce that a new EUR 3.5 billion payment for Ukraine will arrive already in March," von der Leyen stated.

The European Commission president emphasized that thanks to the Ukraine Facility and the G7 loan, "we have closed Ukraine's budgetary gap for the entire year 2025." She also stressed the urgency of accelerating the immediate delivery of weapons and ammunition, stating that this would be a primary focus in the coming weeks.

"Today, I am here with the College of the European Commission. A free and sovereign Ukraine is not only in the European interest but also in the interest of the entire world. Autocrats around the world are watching very closely whether there is any impunity if you invade your neighbour and violate international borders. Or if there is true deterrence," she said.

Von der Leyen also recalled that European Council President António Costa has convened an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders. According to her, at this meeting, she intends to present a comprehensive plan to increase European arms production and defense capacity. "And Ukraine will also benefit," von der Leyen asserted.

Tags: #leyen

