Costa, von der Leyen travel to Kyiv for third anniversary of Russia's war against Ukraine

Photo: ANDBZ/ABACA

President of the European Council Antonio Costa, together with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the full European Commission, will be in Kyiv on February 24 to confirm their support for Ukraine.

Об этом Кошта сообщил в четверг на своей странице в соцсети Х.

“Monday, February 24, marks the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. I have decided to be in Kyiv for that occasion, with von der Leyen, to reaffirm our support to the heroic Ukrainian people and to the democratically elected president Zelenskyy,” the President of the European Council said.

Earlier, the European Commission announced its visit to Kyiv on February 24, which is timed to coincide with the third anniversary of the outbreak of Russia's war against Ukraine.