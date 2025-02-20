Facts

15:08 20.02.2025

Costa, von der Leyen travel to Kyiv for third anniversary of Russia's war against Ukraine

1 min read
Costa, von der Leyen travel to Kyiv for third anniversary of Russia's war against Ukraine
Photo: ANDBZ/ABACA

President of the European Council Antonio Costa, together with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the full European Commission, will be in Kyiv on February 24 to confirm their support for Ukraine.

Об этом Кошта сообщил в четверг на своей странице в соцсети Х.

“Monday, February 24, marks the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. I have decided to be in Kyiv for that occasion, with von der Leyen, to reaffirm our support to the heroic Ukrainian people and to the democratically elected president Zelenskyy,” the President of the European Council said.

Earlier, the European Commission announced its visit to Kyiv on February 24, which is timed to coincide with the third anniversary of the outbreak of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Tags: #costa_antónio #leyen

MORE ABOUT

11:20 24.02.2025
Von der Leyen: Ukraine to receive EUR 3.5 bln in March

Von der Leyen: Ukraine to receive EUR 3.5 bln in March

13:16 18.02.2025
Von der Leyen to Kellogg: Any decision on war unleashed by Russia must respect Ukraine's independence, territorial integrity

Von der Leyen to Kellogg: Any decision on war unleashed by Russia must respect Ukraine's independence, territorial integrity

11:21 18.02.2025
Von der Leyen, Costa after meeting in Paris: Ukraine deserves peace that respects its independence, territorial integrity

Von der Leyen, Costa after meeting in Paris: Ukraine deserves peace that respects its independence, territorial integrity

16:26 15.02.2025
Concessions before any negotiations are huge mistake, EU to stand with Ukraine – European Council President

Concessions before any negotiations are huge mistake, EU to stand with Ukraine – European Council President

18:33 14.02.2025
Zelenskyy discusses 16th package of sanctions against Russia with von der Leyen, Costa

Zelenskyy discusses 16th package of sanctions against Russia with von der Leyen, Costa

17:14 13.02.2025
Costa: Neither credible and successful negotiations, nor lasting peace possible without Ukraine and EU

Costa: Neither credible and successful negotiations, nor lasting peace possible without Ukraine and EU

17:43 04.02.2025
Von der Leyen: We must speed up immediate delivery of weapons, ammunition to Ukraine

Von der Leyen: We must speed up immediate delivery of weapons, ammunition to Ukraine

17:06 04.02.2025
Costa: Ukraine and Ukrainians to choose just and lasting peace

Costa: Ukraine and Ukrainians to choose just and lasting peace

16:28 27.01.2025
Costa encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession

Costa encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession

12:31 19.12.2024
Zelenskyy meets with von der Leyen in Brussels

Zelenskyy meets with von der Leyen in Brussels

AD

HOT NEWS

Kubilius proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU Copernicus Space Program

PM: UN General Assembly support for Ukrainian resolution is important step to restore intl law

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

LATEST

Kubilius proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU Copernicus Space Program

Trump: War in Ukraine ‘could end soon — within weeks’

Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, minerals deal signing could happen this or next week – Trump

Sixty IFRC national societies raise CHF 2.3 bln to support humanitarian action for Ukraine and Ukrainians

Ukraine may join European agreement on joint procurement of medicinal products – Liashko

IFRC President stresses the need for continued funding for Ukraine: Needs of Ukraine only going to increase, unfortunately

EC President: Ukraine could become EU member before 2030 if pace maintained

PM: UN General Assembly support for Ukrainian resolution is important step to restore intl law

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

AD
AD
AD
AD