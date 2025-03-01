Costa and von der Leyen to Zelenskyy: You will never be alone

Photo: ANDBZ/ABACA

European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen assured their support for Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noting that they will continue to work with Ukrainians for a just and sustainable peace.

"Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President Zelenskyy. We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace," Costa said on the social network X.

Von der Leyen posted exactly the same message.