Putin, his accomplices should receive legal sentences – Zelenskyy at conference in Lviv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Vladimir Putin and his accomplices should receive legal sentences.

"Vladimir Putin and all his accomplices have the right to receive lawful and fair sentences. For everything they've done. In the name and memory of all whose lives they took, whose destinies they destroyed. For the aggression they started," he said on Friday, speaking at the United for Justice conference in Lviv.

According to the President, "the real rule of law at the global level, which means that effective international justice will protect the world from such wars and their terrible consequences."

Zelenskyy called for the adoption by the UN General Assembly of a resolution on the creation of a Special Tribunal on aggression against Ukraine. "Our association for the sake of justice should become a powerful impetus for the adoption by the UN General Assembly of the draft Ukrainian resolution – a resolution that will contribute to the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Aggression of Russia against Ukraine, the Tribunal will be the link that will solve the problem of the impossibility for the International Criminal Court to bring to justice precisely for the crime of aggression," he said.

The President announced his intention to strengthen cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC). "And we will further strengthen our relationship with the ICC, which will help bring to justice the citizens of the terrorist state guilty of crimes attributed to the jurisdiction of the ICC," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "special attention should be paid to the crimes committed and being made by Russia in relation to Ukrainian children. We are talking about the deportation of children, about kidnapping and an attempt to erase the national and family identity of our children."

"The national justice system and all its institutions should work at full capacity. We understand that the majority of Russian crimes on Ukrainian soil and against Ukrainian citizens will receive a fair response precisely within our national jurisdiction. And I thank everyone who is already helping to implement each of these three large-scale tasks," the President said.

He called on the conference participants to "determine the correct priorities in this work of ours." "Doctrinally and terminologically, politically and practically, we must give answers to questions about how to pass flawlessly the entire path of bringing the Russian occupiers to justice – from collecting evidence and identifying each culprit to passing guilty verdicts, from making the necessary decisions to actually ensuring justice for Ukraine, for our people, for all victims of the Russian aggression and for peace," Zelenskyy said.

"Let everything that we still lack be heard and supported here in Lviv today, so that one day we can say exhaustively: murderers are punished, dignity and honor of people are protected, harm is compensated, justice has won," he said in conclusion.