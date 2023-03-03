Zelenskyy meets with attorneys general from partner states of Ukraine in Lviv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with prosecutors General from Ukraine's partner states and international institutions in Lviv.

“An important meeting with the prosecutors general of Ukraine's partner countries and international institutions. Our country is now a large battlefield. And we have to win on different fronts. The most important is the real battlefield where our soldiers are fighting. Other fronts are diplomatic and legal,” the president said on his Telegram channel Friday.

The meeting was attended by: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, U.S. Ambassador at-Large for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack, European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan, Head of the European Public Prosecutor Office Laura Kövesi, Attorney General of Spain Álvaro García Ortiz, Attorney General of the UK Victoria Prentis, Prosecutor General of Estonia Andres Parmas, Prosecutor General of Latvia Juris Stukāns, Prosecutor General of Lithuania Nida Grunskienė, and UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten, the official website of the president reports.

"Of course, the compensation mechanism is important. But true justice is when all the people who are guilty are brought to justice according to the law. It is very important," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State said that bringing to justice those guilty of the crime of aggression would be an important signal for Ukrainians and all peoples on the planet that there is justice in the world.

"And that there is no chance after this war for any aggressor to repeat something like that or even think about it. That's why we need justice, we need a tribunal to see all the guilty people behind bars," the President of Ukraine said.