Facts

19:09 03.03.2023

Zelenskyy meets with attorneys general from partner states of Ukraine in Lviv

2 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with prosecutors General from Ukraine's partner states and international institutions in Lviv.

“An important meeting with the prosecutors general of Ukraine's partner countries and international institutions. Our country is now a large battlefield. And we have to win on different fronts. The most important is the real battlefield where our soldiers are fighting. Other fronts are diplomatic and legal,” the president said on his Telegram channel Friday.

The meeting was attended by: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, U.S. Ambassador at-Large for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack, European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan, Head of the European Public Prosecutor Office Laura Kövesi, Attorney General of Spain Álvaro García Ortiz, Attorney General of the UK Victoria Prentis, Prosecutor General of Estonia Andres Parmas, Prosecutor General of Latvia Juris Stukāns, Prosecutor General of Lithuania Nida Grunskienė, and UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten, the official website of the president reports.

"Of course, the compensation mechanism is important. But true justice is when all the people who are guilty are brought to justice according to the law. It is very important," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State said that bringing to justice those guilty of the crime of aggression would be an important signal for Ukrainians and all peoples on the planet that there is justice in the world.

"And that there is no chance after this war for any aggressor to repeat something like that or even think about it. That's why we need justice, we need a tribunal to see all the guilty people behind bars," the President of Ukraine said.

Tags: #president #lviv #meetings

MORE ABOUT

21:18 24.02.2023
It’s necessary to make efforts so that aggression defeated this year, peace returns to our country – Zelensky at G7 meeting

It’s necessary to make efforts so that aggression defeated this year, peace returns to our country – Zelensky at G7 meeting

19:53 24.02.2023
Zelenskyy about China's peace plan: If there are points on respect for international law, territorial integrity, security issues in it, we should use this

Zelenskyy about China's peace plan: If there are points on respect for international law, territorial integrity, security issues in it, we should use this

19:43 24.02.2023
Zelenskyy holds phone talks with Erdogan, thanks for support on anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion

Zelenskyy holds phone talks with Erdogan, thanks for support on anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion

21:27 23.02.2023
Zelenskyy meets with delegation of United for Ukraine parliamentary network

Zelenskyy meets with delegation of United for Ukraine parliamentary network

19:36 21.02.2023
Zelenskyy's statements about Bakhmut's defense strategy don’t indicate its change

Zelenskyy's statements about Bakhmut's defense strategy don’t indicate its change

19:38 20.02.2023
Zelenskyy meets with IMF Managing Director Georgieva

Zelenskyy meets with IMF Managing Director Georgieva

15:47 17.02.2023
EBRD invests $24.5 mln in developing Lviv Industrial Park

EBRD invests $24.5 mln in developing Lviv Industrial Park

17:53 13.02.2023
Union of Architects asks Zelensky to help stop pressure on union

Union of Architects asks Zelensky to help stop pressure on union

21:04 07.02.2023
Zelensky discusses Ukraine’s priority needs with German Defense Minister Pistorius

Zelensky discusses Ukraine’s priority needs with German Defense Minister Pistorius

19:35 03.02.2023
Zelensky on possible visit to Brussels: There are big risks

Zelensky on possible visit to Brussels: There are big risks

AD

HOT NEWS

There can be no compromises on issue of imposing sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Artillery and shells in large quantities are number one of Ukraine’s needs to stop Russia

Only Ukraine can talk about peace acceptable to it – President of Latvia

Govt approves draft agreement on establishment of ICC Office in Ukraine

AFU destroy 765 occupiers, eight tanks, one aircraft over day – General Staff

LATEST

Training of foreign students in Ukraine continues despite decrease in their number after Feb 24

Some 3,000 ha of territories contaminated with explosives demined in Kherson region – local authorities

Ukrainian, Latvian Presidents confirm support of each state to choose its own path, security measures – declaration

After war Ukraine to be one of most powerful states in terms of military potential, this will deter Russia – Levits

Latvia to take part in restoration of infrastructure in Chernihiv region

There can be no compromises on issue of imposing sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Artillery and shells in large quantities are number one of Ukraine’s needs to stop Russia

Only Ukraine can talk about peace acceptable to it – President of Latvia

Ukraine expecting important announcements, specifics from NATO summit in Vilnius – Shmyhal

Ukrainian, Latvian presidents sign joint declaration in Lviv

AD
AD
AD
AD