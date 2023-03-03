Facts

17:30 03.03.2023

There can be no compromises on issue of imposing sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

2 min read
There can be no compromises on issue of imposing sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

There can be no compromises on the issue of imposing sanctions by Ukraine's partner states against Russia for its full-scale invasion, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident.

"There can be no compromises on sanctions. We see that this happens all the time... We are working with analytics: how the Russians circumvent sanctions, and who helps them. Unfortunately, there are states and even EU members that are not ready to act powerfully. Therefore, they find compromises in some sanctions steps," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Latvian President Egils Levits in Lviv on Friday.

He said that compromises "make a quick victory impossible" since the functioning of Russia's military infrastructure depends on them.

"We must do everything to prevent them [Russia] from producing the number of weapons with which they came to us and can still come. But the sanctions are in place. It is important to "put the squeeze" on partners both in the EU and around the world. It is where we need Latvia's help," the President of Ukraine said.

At the same time, he expressed gratitude to Latvia, as well as Lithuania, Estonia, and Poland for the fact that these states support Ukraine to the utmost in the EU on sanctions issues.

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, Latvia's assistance is very important and needed by Ukraine on international platforms, in particular at meetings of NATO or Ramstein member states, where military assistance is provided to the country and issues of accelerating its provision are being resolved.

Tags: #sanctions

MORE ABOUT

20:46 02.03.2023
EU should start preparations for 11th package of sanctions against Russia ASAP - Ukrainian MFA

EU should start preparations for 11th package of sanctions against Russia ASAP - Ukrainian MFA

19:27 27.02.2023
Zelenskyy urges head of US Treasury to continue strengthening sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy urges head of US Treasury to continue strengthening sanctions against Russia

10:12 27.02.2023
EU imposes 10th package of sanctions against Russia – communiqué

EU imposes 10th package of sanctions against Russia – communiqué

14:52 25.02.2023
EU Council approves tenth package of sanctions against Russia

EU Council approves tenth package of sanctions against Russia

12:44 25.02.2023
Swedish Presidency in European Council: EU approves 10th package of sanctions for Russia

Swedish Presidency in European Council: EU approves 10th package of sanctions for Russia

16:53 24.02.2023
Poland insists on strengthening 10th EU sanctions package

Poland insists on strengthening 10th EU sanctions package

13:40 24.02.2023
Tenth sanctions package against Russia almost agreed, work continues – Poland's ambassador to EU

Tenth sanctions package against Russia almost agreed, work continues – Poland's ambassador to EU

20:53 23.02.2023
Yermak announces sanctions forum in Kyiv

Yermak announces sanctions forum in Kyiv

20:03 23.02.2023
Kuleba: We working to make 'diplomatic land' under feet of Russians burn these days

Kuleba: We working to make 'diplomatic land' under feet of Russians burn these days

12:42 22.02.2023
Ukraine introduces sectoral sanctions for 50 years against all banks and nonbank financial institutions of Russia – decree

Ukraine introduces sectoral sanctions for 50 years against all banks and nonbank financial institutions of Russia – decree

AD

HOT NEWS

Japan to provide $170 mln grant for Ukraine's recovery

Zelenskyy: Artillery and shells in large quantities are number one of Ukraine’s needs to stop Russia

Only Ukraine can talk about peace acceptable to it – President of Latvia

Govt approves draft agreement on establishment of ICC Office in Ukraine

AFU destroy 765 occupiers, eight tanks, one aircraft over day – General Staff

LATEST

Japan to provide $170 mln grant for Ukraine's recovery

Some 1,322 objects of cultural infrastructure suffer due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

Training of foreign students in Ukraine continues despite decrease in their number after Feb 24

Some 3,000 ha of territories contaminated with explosives demined in Kherson region – local authorities

Zelenskyy meets with attorneys general from partner states of Ukraine in Lviv

Ukrainian, Latvian Presidents confirm support of each state to choose its own path, security measures – declaration

After war Ukraine to be one of most powerful states in terms of military potential, this will deter Russia – Levits

Latvia to take part in restoration of infrastructure in Chernihiv region

Zelenskyy: Artillery and shells in large quantities are number one of Ukraine’s needs to stop Russia

Only Ukraine can talk about peace acceptable to it – President of Latvia

AD
AD
AD
AD