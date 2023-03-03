There can be no compromises on issue of imposing sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

There can be no compromises on the issue of imposing sanctions by Ukraine's partner states against Russia for its full-scale invasion, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident.

"There can be no compromises on sanctions. We see that this happens all the time... We are working with analytics: how the Russians circumvent sanctions, and who helps them. Unfortunately, there are states and even EU members that are not ready to act powerfully. Therefore, they find compromises in some sanctions steps," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Latvian President Egils Levits in Lviv on Friday.

He said that compromises "make a quick victory impossible" since the functioning of Russia's military infrastructure depends on them.

"We must do everything to prevent them [Russia] from producing the number of weapons with which they came to us and can still come. But the sanctions are in place. It is important to "put the squeeze" on partners both in the EU and around the world. It is where we need Latvia's help," the President of Ukraine said.

At the same time, he expressed gratitude to Latvia, as well as Lithuania, Estonia, and Poland for the fact that these states support Ukraine to the utmost in the EU on sanctions issues.

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, Latvia's assistance is very important and needed by Ukraine on international platforms, in particular at meetings of NATO or Ramstein member states, where military assistance is provided to the country and issues of accelerating its provision are being resolved.