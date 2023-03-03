Facts

14:24 03.03.2023

Explosions in Russia are consequence of loss of control inside country – Podoliak

Explosions in Russia are consequence of loss of control inside country – Podoliak

Explosions in Russia and partisan attacks are a consequence of the war, Adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak believes.

"Explosions at critical facilities; unidentified drones attacking Russia's regions; clashes of gangs; partisans attacking populated areas – all these are direct consequences of the loss of control inside Russia. And consequences of war... Ukraine is not involved in internal conflicts in Russia," he said on Twitter on Friday.

