Facts

19:27 02.03.2023

Occupiers shell queue for humanitarian aid in Beryslav district, nine people, incl. one child, wounded – PGO

1 min read

Nine residents of Beryslav district, Kherson region, suffered injuries as a result of an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by the Russian occupation forces on Thursday, according to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO).

"According to the preliminary data, the Russian army inflicted a drone strike on the civilians, who were standing in a queue to receive humanitarian aid near a school. So far, we have been informed about nine injured as a result of the shelling, including a child. They are receiving qualified medical assistance. The information about casualties is yet to be updated," it said.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were also damaged as a result of the attack, the PGO said.

A pre-trial investigation was launched into a criminal case on the violation of the warfare laws and rules (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) under the procedural guidance of Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Tags: #kherson #casualties #shelling

