10:38 02.03.2023

URCS volunteers taking part in rescue operations in Zaporizhia after Russian missile attack on residential building

A rapid response unit of the Zaporizhia Regional Organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is participating in search and rescue operations at the site of a five-story building destroyed in a Russian missile strike on the city of Zaporizhia last night.

"The rapid response unit of the Zaporizhia Regional Organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society promptly left for the scene. Volunteers help rescuers with transportation, search and rescue, provide first aid to the injured and other necessary support," the URCS said on its Facebook page on Thursday.

The URCS said that five tents for heating, food, distribution of clothes and essentials to the victims have been deployed on the spot. The emergency response unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine also works here.

