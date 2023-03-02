Facts

11:21 02.03.2023

Four killed in missile attack on residential building in Zaporizhia, five considered missing


Four killed in missile attack on residential building in Zaporizhia, five considered missing

The prosecutor's office has clarified the data on the victims of a missile attack on a residential building in Zaporizhia: four people were killed, eight were injured, five more are missing, including a child.

"According to preliminary data, four people were killed, eight injured, five more are missing, including a child," the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said in a Telegram message on Thursday.

As reported, under the procedural leadership of Zaporizhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (part 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on March 2, 2023, at about 01:30 Thursday, the armed forces of the aggressor country again shelled one of the residential areas of Zaporizhia. Previously, the S-300 air defense missile hit a five-story building, as a result of which it was destroyed.

The debris and the blast wave damaged nearby high-rise buildings, as well as vehicles of local residents.

Investigators are working at the scene, according to the PGO. The search and rescue operation continues. Information about the victims is being specified.

The pretrial investigation is carried out by the SBU Department in Zaporizhia region.

Tags: #zaporizhia

