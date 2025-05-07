Ukrainian Red Cross Society rescues victims of Russian shelling in Zaporizhia

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in Zaporizhia took part in rescuing victims of Russian shelling.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response unit in Zaporizhia region, together with other rescue services, took part in eliminating the consequences of another shelling of the city. ... Together with rescuers, volunteers freed a victim from the rubble, who was handed over to an ambulance," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

The volunteers also provided first aid to several victims with minor injuries and psychological assistance.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, four people were injured as a result of a massive Russian drone strike on Zaporizhia. Infrastructure facilities and private residential buildings were damaged.