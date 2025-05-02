Number of wounded as result of enemy UAV attack in Zaporizhia rises to 29

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Twenty-nine people, including a child, were injured as a result of the Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia, head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram as of 06:40 on Friday.

"There are contusions, blast injuries, cut wounds, burns and fractures as a result of the enemy's night attack on Zaporizhia, 29 people were injured. Among the injured was a 13-year-old boy. As of this morning, 12 people are in medical institutions in the regional center. They are currently receiving all the necessary assistance," Fedorov wrote.