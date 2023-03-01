URCS switches to targeted delivery of humanitarian aid due to shelling of Kherson by Russian invaders

Due to the relentless shelling of Kherson by Russian invaders, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has been forced to stop issuing humanitarian aid at humanitarian offices and switch to targeted delivery.

"Due to the constant shelling of the city, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society volunteers have suspended issuing humanitarian aid at humanitarian offices. Now, they are closely cooperating with homeowner associations and neighborhood committees to deliver targeted humanitarian aid," the URCS wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

The URCS also said that volunteers continue delivering humanitarian aid to the settlements of Kherson region. Recently, residents of the villages of Tavriyske, Pravdyne, Nova Zoria of Bilozerka community of Kherson region received 412 food packages under the World Food Programme.