Facts

13:10 01.03.2023

URCS switches to targeted delivery of humanitarian aid due to shelling of Kherson by Russian invaders

1 min read
URCS switches to targeted delivery of humanitarian aid due to shelling of Kherson by Russian invaders

Due to the relentless shelling of Kherson by Russian invaders, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has been forced to stop issuing humanitarian aid at humanitarian offices and switch to targeted delivery.

"Due to the constant shelling of the city, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society volunteers have suspended issuing humanitarian aid at humanitarian offices. Now, they are closely cooperating with homeowner associations and neighborhood committees to deliver targeted humanitarian aid," the URCS wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

The URCS also said that volunteers continue delivering humanitarian aid to the settlements of Kherson region. Recently, residents of the villages of Tavriyske, Pravdyne, Nova Zoria of Bilozerka community of Kherson region received 412 food packages under the World Food Programme.

Tags: #kherson #urcs

MORE ABOUT

15:39 28.02.2023
Shelling of Kherson continues, four killed in city since day start

Shelling of Kherson continues, four killed in city since day start

16:16 24.02.2023
URCS opens new directions of work over year of war – Dotsenko

URCS opens new directions of work over year of war – Dotsenko

13:31 22.02.2023
URCS trains population in skills to provide first aid at home

URCS trains population in skills to provide first aid at home

18:30 21.02.2023
Some 8,000 URCS volunteers help people to endure war hardships – Dotsenko

Some 8,000 URCS volunteers help people to endure war hardships – Dotsenko

15:29 21.02.2023
Kherson City Council reports on five killed, 16 hospitalized amid city shelling

Kherson City Council reports on five killed, 16 hospitalized amid city shelling

15:28 21.02.2023
Russian army mercilessly kills civilians – Zelensky about shelling of Kherson

Russian army mercilessly kills civilians – Zelensky about shelling of Kherson

14:32 21.02.2023
Six killed, 12 wounded in shelling in Kherson – task force

Six killed, 12 wounded in shelling in Kherson – task force

16:20 20.02.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society opens first mobile hub

Ukrainian Red Cross Society opens first mobile hub

09:14 20.02.2023
URCS volunteers help residents of Khmelnytsky suffered from Russian missile attack

URCS volunteers help residents of Khmelnytsky suffered from Russian missile attack

09:12 20.02.2023
URCS volunteers help residents of Khmelnytsky suffered from Russian missile attack

URCS volunteers help residents of Khmelnytsky suffered from Russian missile attack

AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission intends to dramatically increase production of ammunition, their supply to Ukraine – media

Guaranteed Buyer develops, submits to Rada Energy Committee bill on export of green electricity - company's head

First results of investigation into Brovary helicopter crash to be ready in a month – Klymenko

Court sentences ex-head of Boryspil Airport to five years in prison

Ukraine's MFA on Russia's statement on Kyiv's preparation of 'provocation using radioactive substances:' Russians often accuse others of what they themselves planning

LATEST

European Commission intends to dramatically increase production of ammunition, their supply to Ukraine – media

Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to cooperate with Ukrainian, foreign organizations in legal field

Reznikov holds meeting with Syrsky in Dnipro, presents awards to defenders of eastern direction

Russia suffers more combat deaths in Ukraine in first year of war than in all of its wars since World War II combined – CSIS

Germany to increase ammunition production to support Ukraine – Scholz

Guaranteed Buyer develops, submits to Rada Energy Committee bill on export of green electricity - company's head

Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Romania going to build pontoon bridge across Prut to increase grain supplies from Ukraine

Kremlin likely attempting to reintroduce Russian info operation aimed at falsely portraying Russia as being open to negotiations – ISW

First results of investigation into Brovary helicopter crash to be ready in a month – Klymenko

AD
AD
AD
AD