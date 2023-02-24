Facts

17:46 24.02.2023

Polish PM announces in Kyiv transfer of first four Leopard 2a4 tanks to Ukraine

1 min read
Polish PM announces in Kyiv transfer of first four Leopard 2a4 tanks to Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced the transfer of the first four Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine.

"Today, Poland, as the first to build a ‘tank coalition’, want to give four Polish Leopard 2A4. They will protect you on the battlefield," he said at a press conference after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday.

"We brought these tanks with us," Morawiecki stressed.

In addition, according to him, Poland is transferring 60 PT-91 Twardy tanks to Ukraine.

Earlier, Poland promised to transfer 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Tags: #poland #tanks

MORE ABOUT

18:09 24.02.2023
Poland to receive 2,500 injured Ukrainian servicemen for treatment – Zelenskyy

Poland to receive 2,500 injured Ukrainian servicemen for treatment – Zelenskyy

17:33 24.02.2023
Poland may start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Poland may start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

14:18 24.02.2023
First Leopard tanks from Poland already arrived in Ukraine

First Leopard tanks from Poland already arrived in Ukraine

15:57 23.02.2023
Finland to send three Leopard 2 tanks for mine clearance to Ukraine, Sweden also announces its readiness to send tanks to Kyiv

Finland to send three Leopard 2 tanks for mine clearance to Ukraine, Sweden also announces its readiness to send tanks to Kyiv

13:12 23.02.2023
Five-months secret mission of Polish sappers finishes in Ukraine

Five-months secret mission of Polish sappers finishes in Ukraine

14:34 14.02.2023
Norway will supply Ukraine with 12 tanks

Norway will supply Ukraine with 12 tanks

20:36 08.02.2023
West can supply Ukraine with first Leopard 2 battalion by April or May - German defense minister

West can supply Ukraine with first Leopard 2 battalion by April or May - German defense minister

20:15 08.02.2023
British Challenger 2 tanks to appear in Ukraine in March, transfer of fighters is possible – Sunak

British Challenger 2 tanks to appear in Ukraine in March, transfer of fighters is possible – Sunak

18:01 07.02.2023
Germany okays delivery of 187 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine – media

Germany okays delivery of 187 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine – media

11:33 03.02.2023
Germany okays delivery of Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, negotiating with Qatar on Gepard tanks – media

Germany okays delivery of Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, negotiating with Qatar on Gepard tanks – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy signals that relations with Israel improving

Zelenskyy confident of ultimate victory

Poland may start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Poland insists on strengthening 10th EU sanctions package

First Leopard tanks from Poland already arrived in Ukraine

LATEST

Zelenskyy signals that relations with Israel improving

Japan plays important role in G7 – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy confident of ultimate victory

Military-tech startups in Ukrainian Startup Fund to be singled out – Deputy Minister

Poland insists on strengthening 10th EU sanctions package

Ministry of Digital Transformation proposes to extend VAT benefits for Diia.City residents – Deputy Minister

URCS opens new directions of work over year of war – Dotsenko

Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to launch e-Residency this spring – Deputy Minister

Rada denounces agreement with Russia on use of Sea of Azov, Kerch Strait

Tenth sanctions package against Russia almost agreed, work continues – Poland's ambassador to EU

AD
AD
AD
AD