Polish PM announces in Kyiv transfer of first four Leopard 2a4 tanks to Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced the transfer of the first four Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine.

"Today, Poland, as the first to build a ‘tank coalition’, want to give four Polish Leopard 2A4. They will protect you on the battlefield," he said at a press conference after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday.

"We brought these tanks with us," Morawiecki stressed.

In addition, according to him, Poland is transferring 60 PT-91 Twardy tanks to Ukraine.

Earlier, Poland promised to transfer 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.