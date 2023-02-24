Tenth sanctions package against Russia almost agreed, work continues – Poland's ambassador to EU

The ambassadors of the member states of the European Union have practically agreed on the tenth package of sanctions against Russia, it remains to wait for the position of the two member states on one of the proposals. The work continues, said Andrzej Sados, Permanent Representative of Poland to the EU.

"At night, Poland presented a compromise proposal for the import of synthetic rubber from Russia. It assumes appropriate transitional periods and a mechanism for monthly limit reduction. We are waiting for the final position of the two member states that want to continue importing these products from Russia. We look forward to their positive feedback," he told reporters in Brussels on Friday. At the same time, the ambassador did not name which specific countries he was talking about.

Speaking about the agreements reached, Sados said that the ambassadors agreed to bring to justice individuals and legal entities responsible for the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children, and there was also a political agreement on the import of diamonds in coordination with G7 partners. In addition, the ambassadors agreed on the next steps in relation to the nuclear industry.

"The Swedish Presidency has assured all member states that intensive work on sanctions against Belarus will begin on Monday," he added.

Earlier, EU representatives, in particular, High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell, expressed confidence that the tenth package of sanctions would be approved by the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine - by February 24.