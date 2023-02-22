Facts

18:39 22.02.2023

Some 255 Russian missiles hit critical infrastructure targets in Ukraine – Prosecutor General

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin has said that 255 Russian missile attacks launched against critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine since October 10, 2022 reached their targets.

"Starting from October, if I am not mistaking, it was on October 10, 2022, the enemy has been destroying our critical infrastructure. In particular, their inflicted 255 strikes on 112 facilities. These are the strikes that reached their targets, and not the ones that were shot down by our military," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Ukraine takes these attacks as Russia's conscious attempt to create unfavorable living conditions with signs of genocide, Kostin said.

