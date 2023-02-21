Facts

09:23 21.02.2023

2 min read
Zelenskyy sees Biden's determination to do everything to defeat Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he saw during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden his determination to do everything for "our joint victory" in the war with Russia.

"It is now and precisely in Ukraine that the fate of the world order based on rules, on humanity, on predictability is being decided. And today, President Biden and I talked, in particular, about how to do everything this year for our joint victory in the war, started by Russia," he said in a video address on Monday evening.

"Concrete steps for this are known. Our defense needs for this are known. What active actions are needed for this – actions, first of all, of our soldiers at the frontline – are also well known to our partners. All that is needed is determination. Today I saw President Biden's determination and United States of America," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked Biden "for this visit of his and for the talks – really useful."

"Thank you also, on behalf of all Ukrainians, all Americans – ordinary people and leaders of communities and communities, members of Congress from both parties and all members of President Biden's team – that our relations, between Ukraine and the United States, have reached the historically most meaningful level," he also said.

"We can be called real allies, and our alliance with the United States really strengthens the world," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #biden #zelenskyy

