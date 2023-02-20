Facts

14:05 20.02.2023

Biden's visit to Kyiv is most important in history of Ukrainian-US relations – Zelenskyy

U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Kyiv is the most important in the history of Ukrainian-U.S. relations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after talks with the U.S. President in Kyiv on Monday.

"This first visit of the President in 15 years is the most important visit in the history of Ukrainian-American relations," the President of Ukraine said.

According to him, during the meeting, "we discussed the issue of long-range weapons and weapons that can be supplied to Ukraine."

"A powerful package of defense support for Ukraine is expected. Right now, this package is a signal that Russian attempts at revenge will have no chance," Zelensky said.

According to him, "we have a joint vision of further developments and prospects in this war." "Also, we actually have a joint vision for the content of many points in the Peace Formula. The question of restoring justice is extremely important. The aggressor must bear responsibility and compensate for all losses," he said.

"This week, together with the United States and 60 other powers, we are submitting a draft resolution in support of peace to the UN General Assembly. And on the eve of February 24, the approval of this resolution will be evidence that terrorist force will never break civilized law," Zelenskyy said.

He also said "the results of the visit will be felt on the battlefield, in the liberation of our territory." "The U.S. President's decision to supply Abrams has already laid the foundation for a 'tank coalition.' Historically important is our progress on the issue of air defense. Patriots are a fundamental strengthening to protect our cities," he said.

Tags: #biden #zelenskyy

