13:20 17.02.2023

Veterans disabled as result of war to receive financial assistance – URCS

A joint project of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the Ministry of Veterans Affairs provides for financial assistance to veterans who have become disabled as a result of war.

"Veterans who have received the first or second group of disability as a result of war can receive UAH 16,000, that is, UAH 4,000 in one payment per month for four months. Assistance will be provided regardless of the receipt of other types of assistance," the URCS said on his Facebook page on Friday.

The project applies to adult citizens of Ukraine who, in accordance with the law on the status of war veterans and guarantees of their social protection, have been granted the status of a person with the first or second group of disability as a result of war, and whose information is included in the Unified State Register of War Veterans.

The URCS noted that you can apply for financial assistance on the website eveteran.gov.ua.

The joint project started on February 16.

