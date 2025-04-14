Over 1,560 applications registered for participation in third group of REDpreneurUA program

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Over 1,560 applications registered for participation in the third group of the REDpreneurUA program.

"The third cohort is designed to support micro and small businesses that are already operating, but need an additional boost to adapt, scale and strengthen resilience in war conditions. This time we are cooperating with School of ME — a school of conscious entrepreneurship that unites a community of active like-minded people," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) reported on Facebook on Monday.

Program participants will receive comprehensive support: an educational program together with the School of ME, inspirational sessions to develop entrepreneurial thinking, mentoring support during and after training, workshops and master classes from leading experts, networking and new opportunities for partnerships, acceleration to strengthen financial sustainability and growth.

The best businesses will receive grants of EUR7,000 each to develop their business.

The REDpreneurUA program is implemented by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in partnership with the Austrian Red Cross and with the support of the Austrian Neighbor in Need foundation.