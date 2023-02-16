Ukrainian aviation carries out 13 strikes on places of concentration of Russian troops in past 24 hours
The aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of the occupiers during the day, as well as one on the position of the anti-aircraft missile system, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.
"Our missile and artillery units hit three areas of concentration of manpower, an artillery unit in a firing position, an ammunition depot and two other important objects of the invaders," the Facebook post says.