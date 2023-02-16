Facts

17:26 16.02.2023

Scholz to visit U.S. at beginning of March to discuss support for Ukraine with Biden

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will make a visit to Washington on March 3 to discuss support for Ukraine with U.S. President Joseph Biden, and measures against Russia, the White House has said on Thursday.

"The leaders will discuss our ongoing efforts to support Ukraine, impose costs on Russia for its aggression," it said.

Biden and Scholz will also discuss the efforts to strengthen transatlantic security, as well as review a range of regional and global security issues, including working together on shared challenges posed by China and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

"The Chancellor's visit is an opportunity to reaffirm the deep bonds of friendship between the United States and our NATO Ally Germany," the White House said.

